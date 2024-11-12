Apple Surveillance? Apple Set to Enter Smart Home IP Camera

Tech giant Apple is preparing to launch its first smart home IP camera, the company’s entry into the home surveillance market. According to recent reports by Ming-Chi Kuo, mass production of the device is scheduled to begin in 2026, with Apple targeting annual shipments in the tens of millions.

Goertek has been selected as the camera assembly supplier. The device, like all other Apple products, is designed to integrate with other Apple hardware products through wireless connectivity.

Apple’s long-term goal is to achieve annual shipments exceeding 10 million units.

This move comes as the global smart home IP camera market continues to grow, with current annual shipments estimated at 30-40 million units. Apple’s entry into this sector aligns with its strategy to expand its presence in the smart home market with rumors of HomePod with an iPad like screen already been out there. And even household robots.

Apple’s been doubling down on smart home tech and AI lately, especially since dropping its Apple Car project. As the smart home security camera market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, Apple’s entry could potentially reshape the competitive landscape in this sector.

Is it safe to call it Apple Surveillance?