Apple Says You Can Take Better Notes with iPad Pro in New Commercial

A new Apple commercial makes the case that students can take better notes with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. The spot is a continuation of Apples iPad Pro commercials that directly respond to real tweets from real people. iPad Pro — Take better notes is a direct response to @jeszka24, who tweeted, “My math notes are a mess since I’m half asleep.”

This spot, and the one below, work a bit better for me than the previous one, but it could be that I’m just in a good mood.

Need Less Stuff

The company released a second spot called iPad Pro — Need less stuff in response to @LixHewett. She tweeted, “There are way too many things on my desk.” In this commercial, Apple argues you can use iPad Pro to “replace a scanner, a pad of paper, and a laptop, so you can get rid of all that old stuff.”

It then ends with a not-funny-attempt-at-being-weird-and-quirky where the actress playing the tweeter says she won’t get rid of her large ventriloquist dummy. Up until that point, I thought this spot’s message was clear and well-delivered. Your mileage may vary.