Apple to Pay 25% Tariff on Chinese-Made Mac Pro Components

Apple will not receive an exemption from a 25% tariff on five components made in China that are used in the upcoming Mac Pro (via Bloomberg News). The U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Office revealed the decision Monday.

Texas Move Can’t Stop Tariff

The USTR said Apple “failed to show that the imposition of additional duties on the particular product would cause severe economic harm to you or other U.S. interests.” Consequently, the tariff will be applied to the optional wheels, a circuit board managing input and output ports, the power adapter, charging cable and a processor cooling system. The news came just a matter of days after Apple announced it would make the Mac Pro in Texas.

On July 18 Apple filed 15 applications for tariff exclusions. It explained that the devices and components are not connected to Chinese industrial programs. Furthermore, Apple said that “there are no other sources for this proprietary, Apple-designed component.”