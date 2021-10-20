From October 25 to December 17, developers can connect directly to Apple experts through Tech Talks. Over 100 live online sessions and over 1,500 available office hour appointments will be available.

Apple Tech Talks 2021

Meet with Apple experts for one-on-one 30-minute conversations about Apple technologies, design, coding, app review, and App Store Connect. The experts can help developers improve their apps, refine its design, resolve issues, and better understand guidelines and tools.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations:

Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it’s our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful. Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them.

Register for sessions and submit office hour requests today for the first set of Tech Talks, which starts October 25. We’ll post new sessions and office hours every two weeks (November 1, 15, and 29) on the web and in the Apple Developer app. View the schedule here.