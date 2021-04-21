LONDON – Smart device manufacturers including Apple and Google will be compelled to tell users how long their products will receive crucial security updates for under new legislation proposed by the UK Government. The idea is to better protect users against cyber attacks, and follows huge growth of smart device sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation says customers must be informed at the point of sale how long a smart device will receive security software updates for. Furthermore, manufacturers will be banned from using universal default passwords (things like ‘password’ or ‘admin’,) and they will also have make it easier for anyone to report a vulnerability by providing a public point of contact.

Commenting, Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman Matt Warman MP, said: