Apple Tests Multiple Studio Display Versions

Apple is reportedly working on multiple versions of its Studio Display, according to information from Bloomberg. The company is currently developing a successor to the existing Studio Display, which is called J427, with a probable release in 2026. This information comes after reports that Apple began work on the new external display last month.

However, Apple is also working on a second monitor called J527. It is unlikely that this device would be a subsequent generation, given the time between updates and the distance to the J427 release. It is probable that J427 and J527 are not distinct products, and instead, Apple is prototyping multiple options for a second-generation Studio Display.

Another possibility is that J527 represents a second model with a different screen size or set of specifications. The Pro Display XDR, Apple’s high-end monitor, is nearing six years old, which raises questions about its future. The 27 in the J527 codename says that this model will have a 27-inch display size.

The exact meaning of the J527 monitor remains unclear. It could be a variation of the Studio Display, a “Pro” version, or a new Pro Display XDR. The company is exploring different display options.

