Apple Adds Time Bandits to its Original TV Show Lineup

Nearly 40 years after Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits hit theaters it’s going to become a television series in Apple’s original content lineup. Gilliam is on board, too, as an executive producer.

Time Bandits followed the adventures of a young boy named Kevin who discovers his bedroom closet is also a doorway through time. He falls in with a group of dwarves who stole the Supreme Being’s time map and heads out on an adventure through several historic periods.

The movie is a wonderful fantasy romp through time that became a cult classic. The premise offers a lot of potential—assuming the writers can keep Gilliam’s vision. Alternately, it could turn out to be just another show that’s about traveling through time and not the characters.

[Thanks to Deadline for the heads up]