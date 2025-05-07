Apple to Add AI Search to Safari

Apple is preparing to bring AI-powered search options to Safari, marking a shift away from its reliance on Google’s search engine. The change comes as usage patterns evolve and generative AI services gain ground, prompting Apple to rethink how Safari handles search.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, confirmed during court testimony that the company is “actively looking at” integrating AI search tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude directly into Safari. These services won’t replace Google as the default, but they will be added to the list of search engine options available to users.

AI Over Traditional Search

Cue believes AI services will soon surpass traditional search engines in usefulness. “They have features that are so much better that people will switch,” he said. Although these AI tools may not become the default search option in Safari, Apple is preparing to add them to the list. Cue also revealed Apple has held discussions with Perplexity.

He pointed to AI as a major technology shift that’s already creating new competitors in search. Even if their indexes aren’t as refined as Google’s yet, Cue said that the value in AI-driven results is already strong enough to accelerate user migration.

Google Still in the Picture

Despite these developments, Apple doesn’t plan to abandon Google just yet. Cue said he still wants Google to remain the default search engine in Safari. The current deal, worth an estimated $20 billion annually, is a key revenue stream for Apple. It now includes Google Lens integration in Apple’s Visual Intelligence feature, allowing users to search using photos.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s move comes amid rising scrutiny over its partnership with Google and as AI search tools grow more sophisticated. The company already offers ChatGPT integration in Siri and is expected to add Google’s Gemini AI later this year.

Apple’s decision reflects a broader industry trend. AI search is no longer experimental—it’s becoming the standard. And Safari is next in line to change.