Apple to Appeal $570 Million EU Fine in DMA Violations

Apple is preparing to fight a €500 million ($570 million) fine imposed by the European Commission for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), arguing that it made repeated efforts in 2024 to comply but received little to no guidance from regulators. The company says it proposed changes and sought feedback throughout the year, but the Commission remained largely unresponsive.

According to internal correspondence reviewed by POLITICO, Apple offered to relax its App Store rules last summer, including how developers communicate with users. But instead of guidance, the Commission reportedly told Apple to wait for input from third parties. By the time feedback came, largely from critics like Spotify and Epic Games—Apple executives had grown concerned the Commission was already moving toward a fine.

In October 2024, Apple sent a letter to senior Commission officials stating that case teams had indicated then-Commissioner Margrethe Vestager intended to issue a decision with a “potentially significant fine.” The fine arrived in March 2025, holding Apple liable for its treatment of developer communications, and rejecting any post-hoc remedies.

Commission Holds Firm, Apple Cries Foul

The Commission defended its process. Spokesperson Lea Zuber said it’s up to “gatekeepers” like Apple to ensure their compliance and that the Commission was clear when Apple’s proposals fell short. She also clarified that the fine addressed Apple’s implemented solution, not any proposals it hadn’t acted on.

Apple argues the Commission shifted expectations without clear direction. “Despite countless meetings, the Commission continues to move the goal posts every step of the way,” said Apple spokesperson Emma Wilson. The company claims it invested heavily in compliance, but saw little acknowledgement of that effort.

Legal Fight May Set Future DMA Precedents

Apple’s appeal could have broader implications. Legal experts say the case may test how much responsibility the Commission bears to engage in dialogue under the DMA, which was designed as a cooperative framework. The outcome could define how future enforcement actions are handled—especially in situations where firms claim they attempted to comply in good faith.

Comparisons with Meta are already fueling debate. The Facebook owner also faced a noncompliance investigation but rolled out changes in late 2024, which helped reduce its penalty to €200 million. Apple delayed its proposed changes, hoping for feedback that never came.

As reported by POLITICO, Apple’s appeal is likely to land before EU courts in Luxembourg. The case could clarify whether the Commission’s “open door” stance requires more than passive availability and whether firms should expect more structured engagement during enforcement proceedings.