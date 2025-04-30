Apple to Boost iPhone Production in India With Tata and Foxconn

Apple is expanding iPhone manufacturing in India through new facilities operated by Tata Electronics and Foxconn, marking a major shift in its global production strategy. The company aims to reduce dependence on China amid growing trade tensions and shifting U.S. tariff policies.

A new Tata Electronics factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, has started assembling older iPhone models on one production line. Meanwhile, Foxconn is preparing to launch operations at its $2.6 billion plant in Bengaluru, Karnataka, within days. That facility is expected to handle iPhone 16 and 16e production and produce 300 to 500 units per hour.

Apple’s Supply Chain Grows

The Foxconn plant will create an estimated 50,000 jobs by the end of 2027. The move is part of Apple’s broader effort to position India as its second major manufacturing base. According to Reuters, Apple shipped iPhones worth $2 billion from India to the U.S. in March alone, setting a new monthly export record for both Tata and Foxconn.

This shift comes as the Trump administration pressures Apple to relocate more manufacturing to the U.S. While the company currently benefits from temporary tariff exemptions on Chinese imports, those waivers may end soon. In response, Apple plans to move most U.S.-bound iPhone production to India by late 2026.

India currently accounts for roughly 18% of global iPhone production, with China still dominating at over 75%. With the addition of these new factories, Apple contractors Tata and Foxconn will jointly operate five iPhone assembly plants in India.

As reported by Reuters, Apple is fast-tracking its India expansion to stay ahead of tariff disruptions and rising manufacturing risks in China.