Apple will use its array of services to highlight female voices during Women’s History Month and on International Women’s Day, it revealed on Thursday. It will feature female voices and work across the App Store, Apple TV app, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, and more.

Apple Marking Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

In the App Store, users will be able to read exclusive interviews with female developers and browse an Apps Made by Women Collection. During March, which is Women’s History Month, there will also be an App of the Day and Game of the Day from a woman creator. Furthermore, Apple Arcade will showcase games featuring powerful female characters.

Over on Apple Music, there will be Visionary Women playlists and original shorts films. Apple Music Radio and Apple Music TV will feature female-fronted content continuously on March 8, International Women’s Day. Apple Books will take a similar approach, highlight the work of trailblazing women. Apple Podcasts, meanwhile, has a variety of shows featuring powerful female voices, and on March 1, ABC News will launch a new podcast. Called In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson, it will tell the story of former First Lady Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson.

Apple News is also going to highlight stories of women’s history. On International Women’s Day itself there will be a spotlight collection of articles celebrating contemporary leaders. Female-led content is also going to be highlighted on the Apple TV app.

Maps, Fitness+ and Today at Apple Sessions Highlighting Female Voices

Apple Maps is getting in on the action too. There will curated guides made in collaboration with Altas Obscura, Complex, Michelin Guide, HER, and Street Art Cities. Michelin-starred female chefs and rising stars around the world, businesses in Los Angeles, and street art by women artists in New York will all be highlighted.

On March 8 there will be an International Women’s Day challenge on the Apple Watch. Fitness+ will launch a collection of 24 workouts soundtracked but female-only playlists too. There will also be a new Time to Walk episode featuring Korean-born writer Min Jin Lee, author of the New York Times bestseller Pachinko.

In addition to all of this, there will be three Today at Apple sessions featuring illustrator and designer Sara Andreasson, photographer and filmmaker Camila Falquez, and documentary photographer and filmmaker Bethany Mollenkof. They are in partnership with design and art publisher It’s Nice That and focused on redefining beauty and inclusion.