Apple to Close Two Stores Permanently This Saturday: Bristol and Parkland

Apple is set to shut down two of its retail stores permanently on Saturday: Apple Bristol in England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China. Both closures are tied to issues with their respective landlords. In Bristol, the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre is undergoing redevelopment, while the mall housing Apple Parkland has suffered financial setbacks and the exit of key tenants.

Final Day of Operations

Apple Bristol and Apple Parkland will open their doors one last time at 10 a.m. local time. Apple Bristol will close permanently at 5 p.m., and Apple Parkland will shut its doors at 8 p.m. Customers still wishing to visit can do so within those windows. After that, both stores will be removed from Apple’s global retail footprint.

The company said customers in Bristol can continue to access in-person services at Apple Cribbs Causeway, located just outside the city. In Dalian, support and retail operations will continue at Apple’s Olympia 66 location.

Temporary and New Store Openings

Alongside the closures, Apple is also temporarily shutting its Forum Shops location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. That store will close at the end of the day Saturday for internal renovations and is expected to reopen on August 31. In the meantime, customers in Las Vegas can visit Apple’s Fashion Show store nearby.

While Apple exits two locations, it is also expanding elsewhere. A new Apple Shadyside store will open in Pittsburgh on Saturday at 10 a.m. Located at 5436 Walnut Street, the store occupies a two-floor space formerly held by Gap. The company says the new location is larger and designed to match its current architectural standards.

According to Apple’s official retail page, the company has updated the status of all three affected locations to reflect these changes. Apple employees at each store have also received prior internal communication about the closures and transitions.

Further details regarding the Pittsburgh store launch were confirmed through Apple’s press materials, including a map and store layout made available on its U.S. retail listings.

The closures reflect the company’s ongoing strategy to reassess retail locations based on real estate constraints, foot traffic, and long-term viability.