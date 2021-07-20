Apple will delay its controversial return to the office by at least a month, Bloomberg News reported. Staff members were set to return for at least three days a week from September, but this will now take place in October following a rise in Covid cases.

Apple Return to Office Faces Delay

Employees have spoken out against the plans outlined by CEO Tim Cook in June. Indeed, on Monday a second letter urging a rethink was published. Concern has also been raised over Apple’s approach to flexibility for those who want to work from home due to medical conditions and dsability.

Up until this point, most of the return to the office discussion had revolved around corporate staff. However, it is also understood that Apple is testing a hybrid in-store and work-from-home approach for retail employees too.