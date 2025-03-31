Apple to Double iPhone Production in India

Apple is expanding its iPhone manufacturing operations in India, with Foxconn planning to more than double production this year. The company is aiming to produce between 25 and 30 million iPhones in India, compared to 12 million last year. This increase is part of Apple’s strategy to reduce its reliance on China for manufacturing.

Foxconn’s new plant in Bengaluru is central to this effort. The facility has been running trial operations over the past few months to ensure it can meet Apple’s strict quality standards. The plant is expected to play a major role in boosting India’s share of global iPhone production.

The Indian government has been giving tax breaks and other incentives under its “Made in India” initiative to attract global manufacturers like Apple. These efforts have made India an attractive option for companies looking to diversify their supply chains.

Apple has set a goal of producing 25% of its iPhones in India by 2027, and analysts believe the company could reach 20–25% as early as next year. The expansion is also expected to create thousands of jobs, with the Bengaluru facility alone likely to employ around 100,000 people over the next decade.

China’s restrictions on exporting specialized equipment and skilled workers have posed challenges for Apple’s plans in India. However, these issues have not slowed the company’s progress in increasing production capacity.

This expansion highlights India’s growing role in the global electronics manufacturing sector and reflects Apple’s efforts to adapt its supply chain to changing geopolitical and economic conditions.

