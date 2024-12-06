Apple To Expand AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Health Availability to UAE, UK + 7 More

Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in the coming days and with it Apple will be bringing hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 to several new countries.

The Hearing Aid feature for AirPods Pro 2 will now be available in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Other than these, the hearing test feature is expanding to 7 other countries: Cyprus, Czechia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, and Spain, as reported by 9to5Mac.

These join over 100 countries and regions where the features were already accessible.

AirPods Pro 2 users can perform a hearing test directly from their iPhone to detect potential hearing loss. In supported regions, users can then configure their AirPods as clinical-grade hearing aids based on the test results.

The Hearing Protection feature, which automatically reduces loud and intermittent sounds, remains exclusive to the U.S. and Canada.

The new features require AirPods Pro 2 with the latest firmware, paired with a compatible iPhone or iPad running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 and later. Only for users 18 years and older.

Apple hasn’t shared an exact date for iOS 18.2, but with the Release Candidate out for beta testers, it might drop as soon as next week.