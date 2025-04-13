Apple To Expand Vision Pro Line with New Enterprise and Consumer Models

Apple is working on two new versions of its Vision Pro headset, aiming to address the challenges of the first-generation device and expand its appeal to different users. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is focusing on a lighter and cheaper model, as well as a new enterprise-focused version with improved performance.

The enterprise-focused model is designed to have a wired connection to a Mac, which Gurman says will reduce latency and make it suitable for applications requiring high precision, such as surgeries or flight simulations. This version will continue to use pass-through technology for augmented reality experiences, similar to the current Vision Pro.

Apple is also developing a lighter and more affordable version of the headset. The current Vision Pro weighs nearly 1.5 pounds, which can lead to neck and head strain during extended use. Additionally, its price—seven times higher than Meta’s Quest 3—has been a barrier for many consumers. Apple hopes this new model will address both weight and cost concerns, making it more accessible to users. Specific details about how Apple plans to achieve these changes have not been revealed.

These updates reflect Apple’s efforts to cater to both professional markets and everyday consumers, as it works toward CEO Tim Cook’s vision of lightweight AR glasses in the future.