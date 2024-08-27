Apple to Focus on Only 1-2 Big Budget Films Annually, Other’s Cap Rest at $80M

Apple has announced a change in its theatrical release plans for the upcoming action comedy “Wolfs,” starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, whose F1 movie will be coming next year. The film, which was originally set to be released in thousands of theaters across the United States, will now have a limited one-week theatrical run before becoming available on Apple TV+ on September 27.

The decision to limit the theatrical release of “Wolfs” was made just six weeks before the film’s intended wide release. Director Jon Watts was informed about the change only days before the public announcement. Watts expressed his belief in the importance of the theatrical experience, stating,

“We made it to be seen in theaters, and I think that’s the best way to see it.”

The change in strategy comes after a series of underwhelming box office performances for Apple’s theatrical releases, including

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Paramount Pictures): $200 million budget, $157 million worldwide gross

“Napoleon” (Sony): $200 million budget, $221 million worldwide gross

“Argylle” (Universal): $200 million budget, $96 million worldwide gross

“Fly Me to the Moon” (Sony): $100 million budget, $40 million worldwide gross

Despite their star power and high production costs, these films have struggled to generate decent enough box office returns.

Some industry experts, such as Stephen Galloway, the dean of Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, believe that Apple’s underwhelming film performance may ruin its brand image, which is associated with quality and cutting-edge products.

Apple executives in Cupertino are reportedly questioning how much money is spent on movies and are looking to minimize the risk of public disappointment. The company’s recent meeting suggests a more cautious approach, with plans to produce only one or two event-size films per year and focus on smaller-budget projects for the rest of its slate.

