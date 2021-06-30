Apple’s third quarter2021 earnings call will take place on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. That’s according to an update on the company’s investor relations page, spotted by AppleInsider.

Apple Q3 Earnings Call Scheduled for July 27

During the earnings call CEO Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri will deliver prepared remarks. They will also answer questions from select analysts. Anyone can listen in, however. We will get some insight into how new products like the M1 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, and AirTags are performing.