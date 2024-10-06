Apple is bringing out Apple Intelligence slowly. The company wants to use its network of 34 million app developers to enhance the capabilities of Siri.

While Apple’s AI does not match the progress seen in competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini, the company is sad to focus on practical applications. Apple Intelligence will let Siri perform tasks such as sending emails and managing calendars —functions that other AI chatbots currently cannot execute. For this, Apple is urging developers to create additional code snippets known as App Intents, which will let their applications work seamlessly with the new AI system.

Apple’s strategy includes offering incentives for developers to participate, such as App Store promotions that could lead to increased downloads. However, some developers express concerns that reliance on Apple Intelligence may reduce user engagement within their own apps.

The success of Apple Intelligence is critical for Apple, especially as it seeks to rejuvenate flat iPhone sales. The new AI features will initially be available only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, which may limit developer interest due to a smaller user base.

If everything goes according to plan, Apple Intelligence will finish its complete rollout in iOS 18.4, including Siri 2.0.

