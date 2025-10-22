Apple to Introduce a New iPhone Form Every Year Through 2028

Apple plans to release a new iPhone form factor every year starting in 2026, according to Asia-based supply chain research shared on Naver. We get a roadmap that moves from a book-style foldable to a zero-bezel anniversary model, then a compact clamshell aimed at style.

The account yeux1122 reports these details, citing domestic trend and component research firms and an SP report. The claim aligns with a May post from Instant Digital on Weibo that said Apple will ship significant new hardware designs in consecutive years.

2026: First Foldable iPhone

Apple’s first foldable reportedly adopts a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. It uses a flexible LTPO+ OLED that opens to roughly iPad mini size. A structural glass mid-frame aims to reduce the crease. Apple also pairs a color filter-on-encapsulation layer with a circular polarizer module to improve color purity and light transmission.

Under-display technology takes a leap here. The report says Apple plans fully built-in Face ID and a front camera beneath the screen. You should expect Apple to position this model as a bridge between phone and tablet, with an emphasis on engineering rather than novelty.

2027: Zero Bezel, 20th Anniversary Statement

For the iPhone’s 20th year, Apple is said to target a bezel-free front with a flat, candybar shape. The OLED bends around all four edges and wraps the entire frame. A crater-shaped diffusion layer aims to even out brightness so the panel looks uniform.

Apple’s Under-Display Integrated Recognition concept would fully hide Face ID, the selfie camera, and other sensors. The company wants this model to read as an icon of pure visual design. You would see a clean front with no cutouts.

2028: The Clamshell Flip with a Fashion Pitch

Apple then turns to a vertical clamshell. The design focuses on a light, compact feel, with curves on all four edges around the hinge so the fold blends into the body. An external display handles notifications, AI-powered Shortcuts, and quick glances.

Inside, a Clear Organic Cathode layer with a COE stack targets cleaner colors and better transparency. Apple frames this as a light luxury option that speaks to style and daily convenience.

The roadmap

With iPhone Air already in the mix, Apple appears set to refresh hardware design annually for at least four years. You get clearer choices: tablet-level utility, a bold design statement, or a compact lifestyle device. These plans come from supply chain research, so timelines can shift. The direction, though, looks consistent and ambitious.