Apple To Invest 10x More Than Initially Planned in Indonesia, iPhone 16 Ban Ends

Apple has reached an agreement with Indonesia to invest in the country, allowing the sale of the iPhone 16 to resume in Southeast Asia’s largest nation. This development is exciting for those looking to buy iPhone 16 in Indonesia. The deal was announced by Indonesia’s Minister for Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita during a media briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Apple has pledged to invest $1 billion in Indonesia, a big increase from its previous investment of about $95 million. The agreement ends a five-month dispute that began in October when Indonesia refused to issue a sale permit to Apple due to non-compliance with domestic manufacturing requirements for smartphones and tablets.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had directed his ministers to accept Apple’s investment offer. The deal is seen as a victory for Indonesia’s hardball negotiation tactics. It aims to boost local manufacturing and creation of goods in the country, rather than just using Indonesia as a sales hub.

The agreement could improve President Prabowo’s domestic standing, which has faced challenges due to recent policy U-turns and protests over spending cuts. For Apple, the deal grants access to Indonesia’s massive consumer market of 278 million people, more than half of whom are under 44 and tech-savvy.

This opportunity comes at a crucial time for Apple, as sales in China have slowed. Although Apple is not currently among the top five smartphone brands in Indonesia, the country’s large and young population presents a big growth opportunity.

