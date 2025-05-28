Apple to Launch Dedicated Gaming App Ahead of Switch 2 Debut

Apple plans to launch a dedicated gaming app just days before Nintendo unveils the Switch 2, marking a renewed push to position its devices as serious contenders in the gaming market. The app will debut at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25) on June 9 and will be preinstalled on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV later this year.

Designed to replace the underwhelming 2010 debut Game Center, the new app will serve as a central hub for game titles, achievements, leaderboards, and player communication. It will also feature editorial content, integrate with Apple Arcade, and offer access to the App Store’s gaming section. A Mac version will support games downloaded outside the App Store.

Reviving Game Center’s Legacy

According to Bloomberg, Apple hopes the unified launcher will offer a better experience to gamers and developers, particularly as cloud gaming and dedicated consoles continue to dominate. The iPhone already ranks among the most-used gaming devices globally, with games accounting for nearly two-thirds of App Store revenue through purchases and in-game upgrades.

Developer Push and Broader Software Plans

To boost its credibility in gaming, Apple recently acquired RAC7 Games, a small studio known for Sneaky Sasquatch. The deal, first reported by Digital Trends, signals a broader strategy to build exclusive content and deepen its library.

The app will arrive as part of iOS’s next major update, expected in September. The update will include a redesigned interface called Solarium, new AI features for battery and health tracking, and live translation through AirPods. Apple is also rolling out a revamped Translate app, a bidirectional Arabic-English keyboard, and improved device syncing for hotel Wi-Fi.

9to5Mac previously reported Apple was working on a new games app for an upcoming software release. While Apple declined to comment, internal testers believe the app will improve usability but may not be enough to shift long-standing perceptions, especially among developers who still favor Windows for high-end titles.

Apple’s effort signals a clearer commitment to gaming. But whether this app can close the gap with established platforms remains to be seen.