Apple to Open AI Models to Developers Ahead of WWDC

Apple is preparing to give third-party developers access to its proprietary AI models, marking a major shift in how apps can integrate with Apple Intelligence. The company will announce this move at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, allowing developers to build features directly on top of the same language models that power iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

This development includes a new software development kit (SDK) and frameworks that let apps leverage Apple’s on-device AI capabilities. By opening access to these models, Apple aims to generate a wave of AI-powered applications across its ecosystem, putting its tools into the hands of external developers for the first time.

Apple’s Models Come to Developers

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will first share its smaller AI models that run directly on devices. These models already power features such as notification summaries and basic image creation. Now, developers can integrate them into their apps instead of relying on external platforms.

Until now, developers had only limited access to Apple Intelligence. They could use tools like Genmoji or writing suggestions, but they couldn’t build new features using Apple’s core AI models. As a result, many developers turned to outside options such as OpenAI or Google’s TensorFlow.

The new SDK will change that. Apple wants to make integration easy. The company is looking to repeat the success it had when it first opened the App Store to outside developers. More apps mean more innovation—and possibly more revenue.

A Broader AI Strategy

Apple’s plan is part of a wider push to gain ground in generative AI. While it launched Apple Intelligence last year, the rollout has faced issues. For example, its AI-generated news summaries had to be pulled after producing inaccurate results. Meanwhile, competing AI tools remain more advanced and widely used.

Despite early setbacks, Apple is expanding its efforts. It is developing an AI-powered battery manager and working on a new Health app with a virtual coach. However, the Health app will not be ready until 2026.

As reported by Bloomberg, this developer-focused plan is expected to be one of the key announcements at WWDC. Apple will also reveal redesigned versions of its operating systems under a project called “Solarium”. These updates aim to create a more unified user experience across devices.

By giving developers access to its AI models, Apple is placing a bet. The company hopes this move will lead to more practical apps, stronger AI integration, and renewed interest in its software platforms.