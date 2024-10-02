Apple to Release Redesigned iPhone SE in Early 2025

Apple is set to launch a greatly updated version of iPhone SE in early 2025, which will be the 4th generation on iPhone SE linep. This move comes as the company faces increasing competition from Android devices, particularly in China, as revealed by Mark Gurman.

The current iPhone SE model is priced at $429, which positions it between standard iPhones and many rival Android devices. The new model is expected to look like the iPhone 14, including an edge-to-edge display with a notch cutout at the top, moving away from the older design that closely resembles the iPhone 8.

There have been a few rumors and updates related to the iPhone SE 4 lately. Like iPhone SE 4’s screen manufacturer may get banned in the US, and it might get released before the complete release of Apple Intelligence.

An updated appearance similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.06-inch OLED display and thin bezels. The new model is expected to include Face ID instead of Touch ID and a USB-C port for charging.

This new design is meant to attract people looking for a cheaper iPhone and to win back customers who have chosen brands like Huawei and Xiaomi. An Apple representative chose not to say anything about these changes.