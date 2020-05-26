Apple to Reopen About 100 U.S. Stores This Week

Around 100 U.S. Apple Stores are set to reopen, the company announced Tuesday. Many of these will offer curbside service (via Reuters).

100 Apple Stores Reopening

This week’s news follows the reopening of stores in Alaska, Idaho, and Alabama earlier in May. Amongst the new safety provision being introduced, customers and employees undergoing temperature checks. However, customers will still be able to handle display products.

In a letter posted on May 17, Apple retail chief Deidre O’Brien said:

In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store.

“Throughout the day, we’re conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas,” she added. As well as the U.S. reopenings, two Apple Stores in Japan will open tomorrow, May 27.