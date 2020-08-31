Apple is set to ship between 63 and 68 million units of the expected iPhone 12 in the second half of 2020, according to Digitimes Research. That’s despite delays in the rollout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various Factors at Play in iPhone 12 Release

There are obviously a lot of unknowns. The scale of U.S. Government unemployment benefits, for instance, could affect the shipments by up to 10 million, according to the research. Furthermore, the removal of Chinese messaging and social networking app WeChat from iOS could mean shipments are 10 percent lower. However, a new dark blue model and high-end specs are likely to appeal to users. The new lineup of devices is expected to be unveiled sometime in September, with customers getting their hands on them for the first time in October.

