Apple USA has announced a big investment plan for the United States, committing to spend over $500 billion in the country over the next four years. This investment will focus on manufacturing, infrastructure, research and development, and education.

As part of the plan, Apple will open a 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, creating thousands of jobs. The company is also doubling its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion and making a multibillion-dollar commitment to produce new silicon at TSMC’s Fab 21 facility in Arizona.

In terms of research and development, Apple plans to accelerate its growth in U.S.-based R&D spending. The company hopes to hire around 20,000 people, primarily focusing on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI/machine learning.

To support education and skills development, Apple will establish a new Manufacturing Academy in Detroit. This academy will support small- and medium-sized businesses in implementing AI and smart manufacturing techniques.

The company will also continue its support for programs like 4-H, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and FIRST, and expand its New Silicon Initiative to prepare students for careers in hardware engineering and chip design.

Apple currently supports more than 2.9 million jobs across the country through direct employment, work with suppliers and manufacturers, and developer jobs in the iOS app economy. The company has paid more than $75 billion in U.S. taxes over the past five years, including $19 billion in 2024 alone.

This investment plan has innovation, manufacturing, and job creation across quiet a few states, including Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina, and Washington.

