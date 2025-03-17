Apple to Start AirPods Production in India for Export

Apple is planning to start the production of AirPods for export at Foxconn’s facility in Hyderabad from April, according to industry sources. This will be the second product category Apple will manufacture in India, following iPhones. The production will initially focus on exports, as part of Apple’s strategy to diversify its supply chain beyond China and capitalize on India’s growing manufacturing capabilities.

The decision to produce AirPods in India is an important point for Apple’s manufacturing strategy. It goes well with the Indian government’s efforts to promote domestic manufacturing through incentives and support for foreign companies.

Foxconn is also preparing to manufacture Beats headphones in India, further solidifying the country’s role in Apple’s audio product ecosystem. This decision reflects Apple’s efforts to expand its manufacturing base and give more options to its global supply chain.

Industry observers expect this new production line to enhance India’s position as a manufacturing hub for Apple. The company is hoping to leverage India’s skilled workforce and favorable business environment to support its global operations.

This expansion is part of a larger trend where quite a few international companies are looking to India as a probable location for new manufacturing investments.

