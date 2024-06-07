Apple To Unveil a New ‘Passwords’ App at WWDC; Here’s How It Differs From iCloud Keychain

Apple is set to unveil a new app called “Passwords” at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10th. This app can make it easier for users to manage their login information for websites and software.

The Passwords app will be integrated with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, the upcoming versions of Apple’s operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, respectively. The app will use the existing iCloud Keychain service, which already syncs passwords across Apple devices.

BUT

Unlike before, when this functionality was hidden within settings or login prompts, the Passwords app will now have a dedicated platform for managing passwords.

This move is seen as a two-pronged strategy by Apple, as revealed by Bloomberg.

It helps users to adopt more secure password practices.

It directly competes with established third-party password manager services like 1Password and LastPass.

Notably, Apple will allow users to import their existing passwords from these services into the new app.

The Passwords app will offer functionalities like

generating strong passwords,

storing login details

automatically filling them in when logging into websites and apps.

categorize logins for easier management and support features like Passkeys (an alternative to passwords that use Face ID or Touch ID) and verification codes.

The Passwords app will also work on Vision Pro headsets and even Windows computers. Moreover, it can even function as an authentication app similar to Microsoft Authenticator.

The introduction of the Passwords app is just one part of Apple’s WWDC 2024 event. The main focus of the event is expected to be Apple’s advancements in artificial intelligence This includes features like AI-generated emojis and an enhanced Siri. Apple is also rumored to be announcing a partnership with OpenAI.