Apple to Use In-House WiFi Chips in All iPhone 17 Models

Apple is set to replace Broadcom’s Wi-Fi chips with its own in-house designs in all iPhone 17 models launching in the second half of 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This change follows Apple’s recent move to replace Qualcomm’s chips with its own designs.

Following Qualcomm, Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips will also be replaced by Apple's in-house chips at a faster pace. My latest industry survey indicates that all new 2H25 iPhone 17 models will feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chips (vs. only the slim iPhone 17 will adopt Apple's C1 modem… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 20, 2025

Kuo’s industry survey reveals that every new iPhone 17 model will have Apple’s custom Wi-Fi chips. However, only the slim iPhone 17 will add Apple’s C1 modem chip. This transition to in-house components is part of Apple’s strategy to reduce costs and improve connectivity across its device lineup.

The adoption of Apple-designed Wi-Fi chips in all iPhone 17 models is a faster pace of change compared to the more limited rollout of the C1 modem. This difference may reflect varying levels of readiness in Apple’s chip development programs.

By designing its own Wi-Fi and modem chips, Apple continues its push towards greater control over key components in its products. This approach has already proven successful with the company’s M-series and A-series processors.

This development is another step in Apple’s long-term strategy to reduce reliance on external suppliers and increase vertical integration within its product ecosystem. As Apple continues to bring more component design in-house, it may gain more control over its supply chain and product development process.