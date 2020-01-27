Apple Told to Pay WiLAN $85 Million After Losing Patent Infringement Case

Apple lost a patent infringement case on Friday. Following a jury decision, the court told Apple to pay $85 million to QuarterHill subsidiary WiLAN (via Bloomberg News).

Apple Guilty But Patent Infringement Fine Reduced

WiLAN says “it develops and commercializes innovative patented technologies, manages intellectual property and licenses these inventions to corporations.” Apple was found to have infringed two patents related to wireless communications technology that allowed users to make phone calls and download data simultaneously.

Apple and WiLAN have been engaged in a legal battles for around a decade. Previously, a judge told Apple to pay a total of $145 for these infringements. Following a damages only retrial, this became $85 million. The trial was held in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California