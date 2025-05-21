Apple Tops Global Wireless Headphone Sales in Q1 2025

Apple retained its position at the top of the global true wireless stereo (TWS) market in Q1 2025, shipping 18.2 million units and securing a 23% market share. Despite a marginal dip from last year’s 24.4%, Apple posted a 12% year-on-year growth, underscoring the continued strength of its audio ecosystem.

The global TWS market rebounded strongly in the first quarter, reaching 78.3 million shipments, an 18% increase over Q1 2024. This marks the fastest growth rate since 2021.

According to Canalys (now part of Omdia), the resurgence is driven by expanded geographic reach and pricing strategies across leading brands.

Xiaomi Surges to Second, Market Dynamics Shift

Xiaomi rose to second place with 9 million units shipped, a 63% increase that pushed its market share to a record 11.5%. The brand’s expansion in emerging economies contributed significantly to its leap past Samsung. Its ability to balance affordability and feature sets has reshaped the competitive landscape, particularly in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Samsung followed with a 7% market share, shipping 5.6 million units. Its growth remained modest at 8%, supported by a mix of ecosystem-focused Galaxy Buds and JBL offerings. Huawei and boAt secured fourth and fifth spots, holding 6% and 5% market shares, respectively. Huawei grew 40% year-on-year, while boAt posted a 31% increase, reflecting strong momentum in price-sensitive markets.

Innovation, Ecosystem, and the Road Ahead

Apple’s continued dominance is attributed to its focus on health features and seamless integration. Products like AirPods Pro 2 and Powerbeats Pro 2 include enhancements such as hearing health tools and heart rate monitoring, offering a value proposition beyond basic audio.

Meanwhile, open-ear wireless devices (OWS) are gaining traction. Canalys highlighted their role in shifting the market from functional audio products to lifestyle-driven designs. Though Apple has yet to enter this segment, the trend is pushing brands toward diversified form factors that blend fashion and utility.

As reported by Canalys, the TWS category is evolving rapidly. Success now hinges on more than hardware specs; it requires ecosystem depth, personalized use cases, and innovation across wellness, communication, and entertainment.