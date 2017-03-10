Apple Tops Laptop Mag’s Tech Support List Again

If you’re looking for the best laptop tech support around, call Apple. That’s what Laptop Mag says for three years running in its Tech Support Showdown.

Apple beat out Microsoft, HP, Dell, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, Razer, Asus, and MSI for the best laptop customer support. Laptop Mag based its results on tech support phone calls as well as various online support systems including social media.

Laptop Mag called each company’s customer support multiple times to gauge responses and knowledge. In Apple’s case, they targeted the new Touch Bar MacBook Pro and changes in macOS Sierra.

Apple ended up with a score of 93 out of 100, topping Acer’s second place 88. The score was a combination of up to 60 points for online support and 40 points for phone support. Apple earned 56 for online and 37 for phone support.

Laptop Mag’s calls showed Apple’s support staff was knowledgeable and fast, but they came up short on some new features. They said,

If Apple wants to improve its support, it should ensure support techs learn about all of the new features so that they can give completely accurate answers to questions on topics such as iCloud Documents. Its Twitter account could also improve by providing answers directly, instead of linking to posts where the content is found. Overall, though, Apple offers the best support of any laptop manufacturer, as it has for many years.

Not everyone gets to be a winner in Laptop Mag’s Tech Support Showdown, and Samsung and MSI came out at the bottom of the list in 9th and 10th place. Samsung’s tech support kept mistaking the Notebook 7 spin for a Galaxy Note 7, and MSI’s tech support people weren’t familiar with the company’s products. That’s not how you instill confidence in your customers.

You can check out the full reviews for each company’s customer service at the Laptop Mag website.