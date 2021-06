Apple Tower Theatre opened its doors on Thursday. It is on the renovated site of a historic cinema – the first wired for color film in Los Angeles.

Apple Tower Theatre Now Open

Tim Cook was there at the opening, accompanied by retail chief Deidre O’Brien. The CEO shared some pictures on Twitter and said that Apple Tower Threatre is “a testament to a rich culture and diversity.”

Today we opened the doors to our new store in downtown LA — Apple Tower Theatre. It’s a testament to a city rich in culture and diversity. We’re so excited to be a part of DTLA! pic.twitter.com/l4UQmZQ5x4 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 24, 2021

The store will also host a new Creative Studio, it was announced earlier this week.