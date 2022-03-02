Apple Releases Trailer for ‘Slow Horses’ Starring Gary Oldman

Apple has unveiled a trailer for Slow Horses, an espionage series starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman. The series will premiere April 1, 2022 globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one episode every Friday. In total there will be six episodes.

Slow Horses

Slow Horses is a humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Mr. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the leader of the spies.

The cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and a special guest appearance by Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.

Apple TV+

In recent news for Apple TV+, Apple Original Film CODA won four awards at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony on Monday, February 28, 2022. These include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Siân Heder, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and an HCA Spotlight Award.

At the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, CODA and Ted Lasso won two awards each. Ted Lasso won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and Jason Sudeikis landed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second consecutive year. CODA won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur.