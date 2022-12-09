Apple Unveils Trailer for ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’

Apple TV+ has officially unveiled the trailer for the new animated short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, which is arriving to the streaming service Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

The short film is based on a bestselling book by author Charlie Mackesy, and features voice acting by Gabriel Byrne, Tom Hollander, Idris Elba and Jude Coward Nicoll.

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

The short film follows the story of an "unlikely friendship" between a boy, a fox and a horse as they go on an adventure to search for the boy's home.

Additionally, the new short also features Mackesy’s illustrations being brought to life with full color in thanks to hand-drawn animations. Furthermore, the short features BAFTA award winner Tom Hollander (The White Lotus) as The Mole, alongside SAG award winner Idris Elba (Luther) speaking as The Fox, Gabriel Byrne (All Things Bright and Beautiful) as The Horse, and Jude Coward Nicoll voicing The Boy.

Furthermore, the animated short is directed by Peter Baynton (The Tiger Who Came to Tea) alongside Mackesy. Interestingly, none other than Jony Ive is serving as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson.

The new film arrives in thanks to a partnership with the BBC, who will be premiering the film in the U.K. Apple TV+ will stream the film this Christmas globally.

With the holidays slowly arriving, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is sure to get audiences in a festive mood on Christmas Day. Also, audiences should also be aware that Apple TV+ will be streaming A Charlie Brown Christmas free to all audiences, without the need for a subscription to the streaming service.

