Apple TV+ Announces a Wealth of Family and Kid-Friendly Content Arriving This Fall

Apple TV+ has announced a new dynamic kids and family fall slate, featuring a ton of new content for families and kids.

The new fall slate includes the animated series Sago Mini Friends, Slumberkins and Interrupting Chicken. Additionally, Apple TV+ has also announced the live-action series Circuit Breakers.

Apple TV+ has announced the fall slate of kids and family series. Featuring a wealth of new content, returning favorites also includes the Emmy Award-Winning series Ghostwriter, Joseph Godon-Levitt’s Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Get Rolling with Otis and the Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show starring Jack McBrayer, who is also a co-creator.

Additionally, Apple TV+ has also announced more Peanuts Anthology specials arriving to the platform.

Apple TV+ Introduces a Wealth of Family Content for Fall

In terms of this content, let’s take a brief look at everything Apple has announced.

Peanuts Anthology II – New to Platform – Sept. 9

First up is Peanuts Anthology II, arriving to Apple TV+ Sept 9. Starting on this day, fans will have access to even more Peanuts classics. This includes, He’s a Bully, Charlie Brown, He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown, It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown, It’s your First Kiss, Charlie Brown, There’s No Time for Love, Charlie Brown, Why, Charlie Brown, Why?, You’re in Love, Charlie Brown and You’re the Greatest, Charlie Brown.

‘Sago Mini Friends’ – New Series – Sept. 16

Up next, Apple TV+ is delivering Sago Mini Friends, arriving Sept. 16. The new preschool animated series is a production by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment and features animation by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films Toronto. The series features characters that are based around the award-winning Sago Mini World app, a development by Sago Mini. Each episode features four friends playing, exploring, imaging and celebrating their daily life in the joyful ton of Sagoville.

‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ – Season Two – Sept. 30

A creation that takes inspiration from the visual art of Toff Mazery, Wolfboy is a co-creation by Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (Create Together) and a development by Emmy Award winner Michael Ryan (All Hail King Julien), and sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt acting as executive producer. The second season of Wolfboy finds Wolfboy (Kassian Akhtar) returning to a new realm underneath the Everything Factory. This realm, it turns out, is responsible for all of the destruction in the universe. Through an adventure, Wolfboy discovers that “it’s the oddballs and dreamers who change the world”.

More Content for the Apple TV+ Family Fall Lineup

‘Get Rolling with Otis’ – Season Two – Sept. 30

Get Rolling with Otis is a series based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long. The series is an animated adventure from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bad Films. Get Rolling with Otis welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home of Otis the tractor and his friends. A tractor that is into helping others, the series will take young audiences on new adventures. The series sees Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Long, Darragh O’Connell, Jane Startz and Angel C. Santomero as executive producers. Thanks to Apple’s changemakers initiative, the series sees Dr. Michele Borba serving as action expert on the series.

‘Hello Jack! The Kindness Show’ – Season Two – Oct. 7

According to an Apple TV+ press release,

Jack is one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (30 Rock, Phineas and Ferb, Wreck-It Ralph franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood).

Hello Jack! Is a production by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group. The series features animation from Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films. In thanks to the changemakers initiative, Dr. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series.

‘Ghostwriter’ – Season Three – Oct. 21

Ghostwriter is returning for season three with a new cast and new adventures.

According to Apple TV+,

When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve a mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. A reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop, the modern-day Ghostwriter maintains a city-based, multicultural cast, inviting children ages 6-11 to see themselves on screen as they learn to appreciate a range of new and classic literature.

Ghostwriter stars Princess Mapp (The Unicorn), Nour Assaf (The Casagrandes) and Daire McLeod (Danger Force). The series is a development for television by J.J. John and Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing the first episode.

‘Slumberkins’ – New Series- Nov. 4

According to Apple TV+,

Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox as they explore a world of feelings in this Jim Henson Company mixed media puppet / 2D animation series that empowers the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling. Based on the leading children’s emotional learning brand Slumberkins, the series brings to life some of the beloved characters from the Slumberkins books as they explore new stories of friendship, confidence and connection to model healthy relationships.

Slumberkins is a creation for television by Alex Rockwell (Pajanimals). Additionally, the Jim Henson Company’s Halle Stanford acts as an executive producer along with Rockwell.

‘Circuit Breakers’ – New Series – Nov. 11

Circuit Breakers is a half-hour futuristic anthology series that tackles kid-relatable issues through the lens of sci-fi. However, not everything is at seems, as curiosity soon leads to chaos. The series is a creation by Melody Fox, and sees executive producer Matt Hastings directing the first episode.

‘Interrupting Chicken’ – New Series – Nov 18

Lastly, Interrupting Chicken is an animated preschool series based around the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning books series. David Ezra Stein is the writer and illustrator for the books. Interrupting Chicken looks to introduce children to the joy of creative writing. The series focuses on a little chicken named Piper who has a bad habit of interrupting story time.

The series is a development by Emmy Award-winner Ron Holsey, who also serves as executive producer. In a partnership with Mercury Filmworks, the series stars the voice talent of Sterling K. Brown—a three-time Emmy Award-winner. Additionally, Dr. Lucy Calkins, founding director of the Teachers College Reading and Writing Project and the Richard Robinson Professor of Children’s Literature at Teachers College, Columbia University serves as the reading and writing expert in thanks to the Apple TV+ changemaker initiative.

Woo! That sure is a lot coming to Apple TV+ in the following weeks and months. Additionally, don’t forget the wealth of content currently on Apple TV+ for younger audiences. This includes Best Foot Forward, Amber Brown and Surfside Girls.

As Apple TV+ continues to expand its content, it’s great seeing the company ensuring that they focus on families and children as well. Personally, Interrupting Chicken looks like the winner out of the bunch, as what’s not to love about getting children excited about creative writing?

Are you looking forward to any of the new series arriving to Apple TV+? Let us know in the comments.