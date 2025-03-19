Apple TV+ Announces “Cape Fear” Series with Amy Adams and Javier Bardem for 2026

New to Apple TV+ and looking to boost your experience? I know the ins and outs of this platform, so let's look at some important tips.

Apple TV+ has announced a new thriller series called “Cape Fear,” set to debut in 2026. The show is based on John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel “The Executioners,” which also inspired the 1962 and 1991 film adaptations.

The series will consist of 10 episodes and will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. Amy Adams and Javier Bardem are set to star in and executive produce the show. Adams will play Amanda, an attorney, while Bardem will take on the role of Max Cady, a serial killer.

Nick Antosca has been tapped as the writer and showrunner for “Cape Fear.” The project also boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Daryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.

The plot revolves around Amanda and Steve Bowden, a married couple who are both attorneys. Their lives are thrown into chaos when Max Cady, a notorious killer from their past, is released from prison. The series is described as a Hitchcockian thriller that explores America’s fascination with true crime in the 21st century.

Apple TV+ gave the green light to “Cape Fear” in November 2024. The series is being produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television. This project represents another collaboration between Apple TV+ and Amblin Television, following their successful series “Masters of the Air.”

Viewers interested in the story can watch the 1962 and 1991 film versions of “Cape Fear” on Apple TV as they wait for the new series to premiere.

More here.