Apple TV+ Announces New Preschool Series ‘Pretzel And The Puppies’

Apple TV+ announced a new animated preschool series called Pretzel and the Puppies on Monday. It will premiere on the streaming service on February 11.

The new series is based on the book “Pretzel” by Margret and H.A. Rey. It tells the story of a dog family – stay-at-home dad Pretzel, mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery, and their five Daschund puppies. Voice talent in Pretzel and the Puppies includes Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live). There are also newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy, and Gracen Newton. A new trailer for the show was also released:

This is yet another new addition to the Apple TV+ kids and families lineup. Its arrival further underlines how important that area is for the streaming service.