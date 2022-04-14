Apple TV+ Announces Reimagining of Sci-Fi Classic ‘Metropolis,’ Filming to Take Place In Australia

A new remake of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 sci-fi film Metropolis is set to arrive for Apple TV+. Currently, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is set to begin shooting in Australia.

Filming in Australia will not only bring close to 4,000 jobs to the state of Victoria, the production also plans to make use of the worlds largest ‘virtual production’ infrastructures.

Apple TV+ Brings ‘Metropolis’ to Australia

NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group is producing the show alongside Esmail. Serving as writer, director and show runner of the eight-part drama, Esmail is famous for USA Network’s Mr. Robot and Amazon’s Homecoming. Additionally, NBCU’s Aussie producer Matchbox Pictures will handle ground productions.

Metropolis follows the story of Freder, the wealthy son of the city master, as well as Maria, a saintly figure to the workers of the city. Both must work together to overcome the large divide that separates the classes. Set in a futuristic dystopia, Metropolis focuses on worker unity against the city master, Joh Fredersen.

The project heads to Australia in thanks to the Victorian Screen Incentive Grant. Also, Australia’s VicScreen attracted the production through state-backed incentives. Finally, the project is the first expected of several NBCU plans in the region, representing a $310 million injection into the local economy.

Production Brings New Technology

This news coincides with the Victorian Government supporting the production of a state-of-the-art virtual production infrastructure. This includes one of the world’s largest permanent LED volumes. For those unaware, LED volumes are high-tech digital screens capable of displaying background environments and visual effects on set. Furthermore, the tech has seen use in the highly popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Additionally, recent Victoria productions include Netflix’s Clickbait, as well as NBC’s La Brea. Furthermore, the company has also finished production on Robbie Williams biopic Better Man.

Metropolis arrives to Apple TV+ alongside a series of current television hit series. Ben Stiller’s Severance saw much critical acclaim, as has David E. Kelley’s Dear Edward.

Currently, Metropolis has no set release date.