Apple TV+ Announces Third Season of ‘Central Park’, Sets September Premiere Date

Today, Apple TV+ has announced a Sept. 9 premiere date for season three of the award-winning animated musical comedy Central Park.

Central Park’s third season will premiere globally Sept. 9 with three episodes. A new episode will follow weekly every Friday through Nov. 18.

Season Three of ‘Central Park’ Sept. 9 on Apple TV+

Created by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the third season rejoins the ensemble voice cast lead by Gad, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odon Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci. Furthermore, Tucci also recently received an Emmy nomination for his performance in the series.

The third season of Central Park will find Bitsy continuing her relentless pursuit to purchase the park. Meanwhile, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make people adore the park, while Paige finds herself busier than ever as she lands her first book deal.

In addition to the cast, guest stars lending their voice talents this season include The Afterparty stars Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Zoë Chao. Additionally, Loot’s Ron Funches, Hello, Jack star Jack McBrayer, as well as Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier will also guest star.

The new season of Central Park will also add over 40 news songs to the series’ catalog.

Right now, the first two seasons of Central Park are currently streaming on Apple TV+. Since its global debut, the series has received several Emmy Award nominations for stars Odom Jr., Burgess and Tucci. Additionally, the series has also received an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

The series finds Bouchard serving as writer and executive producer, in addition to Gad and Smith. Additionally, Steven David and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and also executive produce. Central Park is a production for Apple by 20th Television Animation, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Last week was a great week for Apple TV+. In addition to Black Bird winning over audiences, the streaming service also dominated nominations for the Emmy Awards. Ted Lasso earned its second year as the most nominated comedy series with 20 nominations. Severance also found itself earning 14 nominations.

Are you looking forward to the third season of Central Park? Do you have a favorite song from the series? Let us know in the comments.