Comcast has struck a deal that means the Apple TV app, including access to the TV+ subscription service, will be available via the Xfinity X1, Flex and XClass TV platforms. Furthermore, the Comcast Xfinity Stream app and Sky Go app in the UK and Europe will become available on Apple TV boxes.

Apple TV Strikes Deal With Comcast

The announcement was made by the cable firm’s CEO Brian Roberts on its Q3 earnings call, Variety reported. On that call, Mr. Roberts said:

Our importance to the streaming universe will continue to grow. Certainly the Apple announcement today is another iteration of that.

As part of this deal, the Apple TV app will become available on the new Sky Glass TVs in the UK, as well as the XiOne, and Comcast’s XClass TV smart TV range in the U.S.

Apple TV+ turns two years old on Monday. The service is already available beyond the iPhone, iPad, and Macs via a range of third-party devices. This deal with Comcast is a continuation of the trend by which Cupertino is allowing its media services to be available on devices made by other people.