Apple TV Apprenticeships: A Gateway to Production Careers

Apple TV+ has become a major force in original content, producing critically acclaimed series like Severance and Ted Lasso. As the platform expands, so does its need for skilled professionals behind the scenes. To meet this demand, Apple TV+ has partnered with the National Film and Television School (NFTS) in the UK to offer a structured apprenticeship program focused on production management. This initiative reflects Apple’s broader shift toward content and talent development, especially in light of no new Apple TV hardware announcements.

What are Apple TV Apprenticeships?

The Apple TV+ Apprenticeship is a 15-month program officially titled the Level 4 Junior Production Coordinator Apprenticeship. It is equivalent to a Higher National Certificate (HNC) and combines academic instruction with practical experience. Apprentices are employed by NFTS and placed on Apple TV+ productions, where they learn the intricacies of production coordination in real-world settings.

How to Qualify for Apple TV Apprenticeship?

Applicants must be UK residents and available to start full-time in January 2026. While formal qualifications are not mandatory, candidates should demonstrate strong organizational skills, a passion for television production, and a commitment to learning. Apple encourages applications from diverse backgrounds and offers accommodations for accessibility needs.

Details of the Program

Apprenticeship Duration and Salary

The program runs for 15 months and includes a fixed-term contract with NFTS. Apprentices earn £28,000 annually, making it a financially viable path into the industry.

Training and Mentorship

Participants receive structured training from NFTS, one of the world’s leading film schools. They also benefit from mentorship by professionals working on Apple TV+ productions, ensuring a blend of academic and practical learning.

Workplace Experience

Apprentices contribute directly to Apple TV+ projects, gaining experience in scheduling, budgeting, and coordination. This hands-on exposure is critical for developing production management skills.

Key Benefits of the Apple TV+ Apprenticeship

Industry Exposure

Apprentices work on high-profile productions, gaining insight into the fast-paced world of premium television. This experience is invaluable for building a career in entertainment.

Structured Learning

NFTS provides tailored modules that align with the demands of production coordination. Apprentices graduate with a Level 4 qualification and practical experience.

Career Advancement

The program equips participants for roles in production management across television, film, and streaming platforms. It’s a launchpad for long-term career growth.

Inclusive Culture

Apple fosters a respectful and inclusive environment. The apprenticeship reflects this ethos by welcoming applicants from all walks of life and offering support throughout the journey.

FAQ

Is the apprenticeship open to international applicants? No, it is currently limited to UK residents. Do I need prior experience in television production? No, but a strong interest and organizational skills are essential. What kind of productions will I work on? You will be involved in Apple TV+ projects, including dramas, documentaries, and family entertainment. Can I apply while still in school? Applicants should be available full-time starting January 2026.

Why This Matters for Aspiring Creatives

The Apple TV+ Apprenticeship is more than a stepping stone—it's a structured, paid opportunity to enter one of the most dynamic sectors in entertainment. With Apple's focus shifting toward content and workforce development, this apprenticeship offers a timely and strategic entry point for aspiring creatives.