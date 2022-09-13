Apple TV+ Celebrates Nine Primetime Emmy Wins, Including Historic Wins for ‘Ted Lasso’

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards occurred Sept. 12, and today Apple is celebrating comedy series Ted Lasso joining the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons.

Right now, the comedy series is only the eighth series within the genre to earn this distinction in the 74 years of Emmy history. Additionally, Ted Lasso also became the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row, with four total wins.

In total, Apple TV+ brought home nine Emmy Award wins this year.

‘Ted Lasso’ Brings Home Historic Primetime Emmy Wins

Apple’s Ted Lasso is now apart of an exclusive club featuring only seven other comedy series in history that have won “Outstanding Comedy Series” within their first two years. This list includes, Modern Family, 30 Rock, Frasier, The Golden Girls, Cheers, All in the Family and The Phil Silvers Show.

Additionally, Apple scored nine Emmy Award this year. This includes five Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Wins include Carpool Karaoke: The Series winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy for the fifth year in a row, as well as Severance making its Emmy debut with two wins: Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design. Additionally, Schmigadoon! won Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, while Home Before Dark took home a trophy for Outstanding Motion Design.

In an Apple TV+ press release,

We’re so grateful and humbled to see Ted Lasso honored with back-to-back wins for best comedy as audiences around the world continue to love the show and these characters as much as we do, said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. It has been such an honor for all of us at Apple to collaborate with the exceptionally gifted cast and creative team to bring this heartwarming, hilarious, and kind series to the screen. We sincerely thank the Television Academy for recognizing the show and appreciate everyone for believing.

Winning awards is nothing new for Apple TV+ or the series Ted Lasso. During the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Ted Lasso became the most-nominated freshman comedy series in history. The series took home seven awards last year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Currently, Apple Original series, films and documentaries have seen over 275 award wins and a staggering 1,152 award nominations and counting. This of course includes Apple’s historic win at the Oscars with CODA taking home Best Picture. A first for a streaming service.

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Award Wins for Apple TV+ are as follows:

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney

Severance

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Home Before Dark

Outstanding Motion Design

It’s been a great year for Apple TV+ to say the least. With even more content arriving to the streaming service, no doubt next year’s Emmy Awards will see Apple TV+ once again claiming more wins.

Have you been watching Ted Lasso? What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.