The Apple TV app, and the TV+ streaming service, are now available on Chromecast with Google, it was announced Thursday. Furthermore, the app and service is also available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL, with more devices set to get access in the future.

Access Apple TV+ Via Chromecast With Google TV

Those with a Chromecast with Google TV can now access both the library of content they have purchased via iTunes, as well as shows like Ted Lasso and For All Mankind in the TV app. In the future, users in the U.S. will be able to browse Originals in recommendations and their search results and use the Google Assistant to play one of the originals or add it to your Watchlist.