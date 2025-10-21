Apple TV Confirms Shrinking Season 3 Release Date

Shrinking returns to Apple TV in January with a firm premiere date and a clear promise of where the story goes next. You get a one-hour opener, eleven episodes in total, and weekly drops that carry through early April with a steady cadence.

Apple TV set the schedule and shared first images, locking in Wednesday, January 28 for the season three debut with new episodes every Wednesday until April 8, 2026. Apple calls the series “Emmy Award-nominated,” and confirms a “one-hour premiere episode,” which gives the show room to reset its characters and momentum.

Release plan and cast

You can expect the full ensemble to return, led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, along with Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Apple also adds Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox, which signals bigger stakes and a wider emotional range for the therapy stories at the heart of the show.

You get familiar guest faces as well, including Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders. Co-creator Bill Lawrence has said the series followed a “three-part arc,” while still leaving the door open for “more seasons” if the creative team wants to keep going.

Story direction and creators

Season one explored grief, season two tackled forgiveness, and season three focuses on moving forward with difficult truths. The official logline still frames the hook as: “Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.”

The creatives behind the series remain intact, which stabilizes tone and structure across seasons. Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Segel create, with Warner Bros. Television producing alongside Doozer Productions and a roster of executive producers that includes Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black, and Bill Posley.

Where to watch and what to expect

You can stream the first two seasons on Apple TV today and walk into the premiere fully caught up on the story arcs. Apple describes its service as a global platform with drama, comedy, films, and documentaries, and prices it at $12.99 per month for new subscribers with a seven-day free trial.

You can access Apple TV on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs, major streaming devices, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. If you buy and activate a new Apple device, you can also use “three months of Apple TV for free” for a limited time, which helps you start Shrinking without hesitation.