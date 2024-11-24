Apple TV+ Customer Satisfaction Rises by ≈4%, Still Behind Amazon Prime

A recent survey conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) indicates that all video streaming services tracked have improved their customer satisfaction scores compared to the previous year. Apple TV+ reported a score of 79 in 2024, up from 76 in 2023, ranking fourth overall, as reported by Apple World.Today.

The leading service, Amazon Prime Video (where you can watch Apple TV+ exclusives as well), received a score of 82, followed by Peacock and YouTube Premium, both at 80. Apple TV+ shares its score of 79 with Hulu, Netflix, and Sling TV. Max and Paramount+ scored 78, while Disney+ received a score of 77.

Amazon Prime Video: 82 Peacock: 80 YouTube Premium: 80 Apple TV+: 79 Hulu: 79 Netflix: 79 Sling TV: 79 Max: 78 Paramount+: 78 Disney+: 77

The ACSI study highlights an overall increase in customer satisfaction within the streaming industry, with the average score reaching an all-time high of 79.

This growth comes despite rising subscription prices. The findings mean that consumers remain engaged with streaming services as they expand their content offerings.