Apple TV+ Customer Satisfaction Rises by ≈4%, Still Behind Amazon Prime

A recent survey conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) indicates that all video streaming services tracked have improved their customer satisfaction scores compared to the previous year. Apple TV+ reported a score of 79 in 2024, up from 76 in 2023, ranking fourth overall, as reported by Apple World.Today.
The leading service, Amazon Prime Video (where you can watch Apple TV+ exclusives as well), received a score of 82, followed by Peacock and YouTube Premium, both at 80. Apple TV+ shares its score of 79 with Hulu, Netflix, and Sling TV. Max and Paramount+ scored 78, while Disney+ received a score of 77.
The ACSI study highlights an overall increase in customer satisfaction within the streaming industry, with the average score reaching an all-time high of 79.
This growth comes despite rising subscription prices. The findings mean that consumers remain engaged with streaming services as they expand their content offerings.