Apple TV+ Debuts “Government Cheese” Comedy at SXSW

Apple TV+ held the world premiere of its new comedy series, “Government Cheese,” at the 2025 SXSW Film & Television Festival in Austin, Texas. The series, starring and executive produced by David Oyelowo, is a surrealist family comedy set in the 1969 San Fernando Valley. The premiere event included appearances by the cast and creators of the show.

“Government Cheese” tells the story of the Chambers family and their pursuit of unconventional dreams. The narrative centers on Hampton Chambers, played by Oyelowo, whose return from prison disrupts the family dynamic.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios. Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr are the writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. Hunter also directed the series.

The series will consist of 10 episodes. The first four episodes will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning April 16, 2025. New episodes will be released weekly through May 28, 2025.

