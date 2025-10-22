Apple TV drops full trailer for Pluribus from Breaking Bad creator

Apple TV dropped the full trailer for Pluribus, the new sci-fi drama from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. You see Rhea Seehorn playing Carol, a woman who feels miserable in a world that insists on smiling. The show premieres on Friday, November 7, with two episodes, then rolls out weekly through December 26.

Gilligan returns with a nine-episode first season, already renewed for season two. Apple calls it a “genre-bending” original where “the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” The trailer leans into that premise with bright grins, eerie cheer, and a protagonist who wants none of it.

What the trailer shows

Apple confirms the two-episode launch, the weekly cadence, and the two-season order. The cast includes Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, with guest roles for Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte. If you enjoyed the controlled unease of Severance, you will recognize the same clean surfaces and creeping dread here.

You can watch the trailer on Apple’s YouTube channel. It frames Carol as the lone skeptic in a city of enforced cheer, then hints at a larger machine behind the smiles. Quick cuts tease surveillance, group chants, and a mystery that keeps escalating.