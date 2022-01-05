Apple TV+: ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ Will Debut January 21

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 21. All 13 episodes of the new series will be available on that day.

New Trailer for ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ on Apple TV+

Jim Henson’s original Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt — return. They are joined by newcomers voiced by special guests stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson. There will also be an appearance by the Foo Fighters. The new year begins with adventures that celebrate our interconnected world.

A new trailer was released on Wednesday too.





Apple TV+ has further connections with The Jim Henson Company. These include Harriet The Spy and the Fraggle Rock: Rock On! short.